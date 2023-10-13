Douglas Michael Withers, “Mike” 62, of Centreville, Maryland formally of Prince Frederick, Maryland passed away on October 3, 2023 at his home Centreville. He was born in Clinton, MD to Joseph P. and Lillian Lee Withers. Mike was preceded in death by his wife Patricia L. Withers. Devoted father of Shelby Holson (Trevor), Kelsey Withers, and Haley Withers. Grandfather of TJ and

Logan Holson, he is also survived by his parents, Joseph and Lillian Withers, and his brothers Daren Mitchell Withers and DJ Windsor. Along with many nieces and nephews.

Mike loved the outdoors. He loved to fish, hunt and garden, and going to the gym with his daughters and friends. He also enjoyed music and could often be found playing his guitar and singing, and sometimes he would get caught singing and dancing to Taylor Swift, “Shake it Off”. He enjoyed hanging out with his grandchildren, and sneaking them snacks.

The family will receive friends at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island

Road, Port Republic MD on Wednesday October 11, 2023 from 10 until the time

of the service at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Chesapeake Highlands

Memorial Gardens, Port Republic, MD Memorial contributions may be made to

National Police Wives Association at