Mary Lou Hiortdahl, 90, of La Plata, MD, passed away on October 4, 2023. Mary Lou was born in Saint Leonard, MD on April 5, 1933, to John and Annie (Hagelin) Long.

She is predeceased by her husband, Theodore Nels Hiortdahl, and her son, Steven Nels Hiortdahl. Son in laws, Arnold DeLuca and Charles R Ferguson. Brothers, Herbert (and Mima) Long, Eddie (and Barbara) Long. Sisters, Anna Mae (and Phillip) Hayden, and Lucille Long.

Mary Lou is survived by her daughters, Kathy Schneider, Susan DeLuca and Linda Hiortdahl, and son, John Eric Hiortdahl. Son in law, Thomas Swazuk, and Kevin Schneider. Grandchildren, Julie Fabijanic, Danielle Versetti, Charles T Ferguson, Vincent DeLuca, Kirsten Hiortdahl, Angela Deluca Limose, and Alex DeLuca. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and great grandchildren.

Mary Lou was a dedicated military wife for many years, traveling around the county and world with her family for 30 years. She was an RN and was the ER director of the La Plata Hospital. She enjoyed time with her family, quilt making, traveling, playing softball, swim aerobics, beach trips, shark’s tooth hunting, in addition to baking treats for anyone lucky enough to know her. She was a loving wife and mother, friend, scout leader, and nurse.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, October 14, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service conducted by Rev. Erin Shank following at 11:00 a.m. at Middleham Chapel, Lusby, MD. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. After the funeral service, we welcome everyone to join us for fellowship at the Parish Hall, next door to the Middleham Chapel.

In Memory of Mary Lou, Flowers are welcomed at the Chapel.