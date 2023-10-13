Veronica “Vicky” Trego, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, peacefully passed away in her sleep on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at Autumn Lakes, Annapolis, MD. She was born on March 26, 1925, to Edward “Howard” and Frances Owens Thompson and was the loving sister of five brothers and two sisters in St. Clements, MD. On December 17, 1948, she married William Leonard Trego. Together, they raised three sons: Mark Leonard Trego (deceased), Paul Michael Trego (Sue) of Titusville, FL, and Christopher Joseph Trego of Ford City, PA. Vicky’s legacy lives on through her seven adoring grandchildren: Brian Trego (Rachel) Tonya Calacino (Damon) Sean Trego (Jill) Todd Trego, Will Trego, Marsha Trego and Sarah Carney (Jason) as well as her four great-grandchildren: Max, Kaleesi, Kathryn and Aidan. Vicky’s dedication to her community and her creative spirit were undeniable. Vicky retired from the Singer Sewing in Annapolis after 15 dedicated years with the company. She was honored with the title of Homemaker of the Year by the Friendship Homemakers Club, a testament of her commitment to making her house a warm and welcoming home. Her passion for horticulture led her to become a valued member of the Chesapeake Garden Club in Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, where she shared her expertise as a Maryland State flower show judge and judged numerous Calvert County 4H club events. Vicky’s enthusiasm for history and storytelling found expression in her role as a tour guide for Historic Annapolis, where she enthralled groups with her insights into the rich history of the city. She brought her artistic touch to the Historic Inns of Annapolis, adorning them with festive decorations during the Christmas season. Vicky owned The Penwick Shop in Dunkirk MD for nearly a decade, where she not only curated beautiful arrangements but also generously shared her knowledge, teaching flower arranging and the art of making bows to eager learners. Her artistic talents extended to the Maryland Restaurant Association, where she lent her creativity to various Governor’s Conferences, leaving a lasting impression. Vicky loved history and enjoyed telling stories of growing up in St Mary’s County. Especially telling the story of her hands turning colors from hours of stuffing the famous southern MD stuffed hams for the community. She had a quick-witted sense of humor; she was funny and very caring all in one. Vicky’s life was marked by her unwavering love for her family, her dedication to her community, and her creative spirit that brightened the lives of those around her. She will be dearly missed by her family and devoted friends and forever remembered as a remarkable woman who touched the hearts of many.

