Rita Mae McDermid, 88, of Chesapeake Beach passed away October 5, 2023 at her home surrounded by family. She was born April 13, 1935 in Washington, D.C. to Joseph and Marjorie (McFadden) Hanfman. Her family lived in D.C. and moved to North Beach when she was 12. Rita met Percy Grierson when she was 14, and they were married when she was 17 on August 1, 1953. Percy passed away September 14, 1984. She later married Donald McDermid on July 3, 1999, and he passed away in 2020. Rita was a bus driver for Calvert County Schools for 35 years and drove the BINGO bus for Wayson’s BINGO for many years. She was an auxiliary member of the American Legion Post 206 as well as North Beach and Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Departments. She enjoyed canning chow chow and making scrapple. Most of all, Rita loved spending time with her family, and she will be remembered as a loving person who took care of everyone.

Rita was preceded in death by her husbands, Percy Grierson and Donald McDermid. She is survived by children Raymond Grierson of North Beach, Deborah Benton and husband Craig of West Virginia, Edward “Eddie” Grierson of North Beach, Nancy Grierson Baker and husband Matthew of Westerville, OH, and Veronica “Ronnie” Grierson Oursler and husband Mark of North Beach. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and one on the way, and two great-great-grandchildren and a niece Jennifer Mister, who she raised.