Ronald Scott “Ron” Daugherty, 61, of Hughesville, MD, passed away on October 6, 2023 at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD. He was born on September 12, 1962, in Kansas City, KS to Robert Eugene and Marilyn June (Scharfenberg) Daugherty. Ron grew up in Kansas City and graduated from Piper High School class of 1980. He enlisted in the United States Navy in January of 1982 and faithfully served our nation until retiring in February 1999. During his military service he served as a hull maintenance technician specializing as an NDT inspector with ten years of accumulated sea service on the U.S.S. Flatley FFG-21, U.S.S. David Ray DD-971, and on the U.S.S. McKee AS-41. He also worked as a Position Radiographer for the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Indian Head. He married Michele Lynn Sanborn on August 7, 2004 in a ceremony held at their home in Hughesville. Ron enjoyed listening to music, visiting wineries, going to the beach, and anything that he could do to make Michele happy.

Ron is survived by his wife Michele Lynn Daugherty of Hughesville, MD, his son Mark Daugherty of Virginia, and his sister Robyn Stevens and her husband J.D. of Kansas City, KS. Ron was preceded in death by his first wife Mary Daugherty in 2003, and his parents Robert and Marilyn Daugherty.

A visitation will be held Thursday October 12, from 10:30 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A. in Owings, MD, where a funeral service will follow at 12:00 Noon. Interment will take place in Lower Marlboro United Methodist Church Cemetery. A celebration of life for Ron will be held from 3:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. after the burial at Running Hare Vineyard Hilltop Pavilion, 150 Adelina Road, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Family House, 5308 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224. https://familyhouse.org/support/