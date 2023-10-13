Mary Frances Harrison passed away peacefully at home on 10/7/2023. She was born at home in Barstow, MD on 9/26/1939 to John Albert and Thelma Annie (Hutchins) Zentgraft. She grew up on the family farm attending public school and graduated from Calvert High School in 1957. Mary worked as a secretary for the Navy Department upon graduating. She married the love of her life, Thomas W. Harrison, on 11/5/1960. She left her job upon the birth of her first son, John E. Harrison, on 11/7/1961. She remained at home to raise her children, in which Sharon D. Harrison was born on 6/3/1964 and T. Bryan Harrison was born on 8/21/1967.

From the late 1960’s through late 1980’s, Mary supported her husband with the Bowen’s Baseball Little League Team. She was the league Player Agent during the 1970s through early 1980s. She also ran the concession stand for all the home games and often shuttling players in the family wagon to and from practices and games.

Mary loved family camping vacations up and down the east coast to beach destinations and attending the games of the variety of sports, concerts, and plays in which her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren participated. Upon her husband’s retirement in 1995, Mary’s summers included crabbing on the Patuxent River with him. She was known as Captain Mary as she drove the boat for harvesting crabs. Mary took much joy in hosting the extended family for a crab feast with homemade ice cream.

Mary is predeceased by her parents, John Albert and Thelma Annie (Hutchins) Zentgraft, her sisters, Anne Cox and Ellen Williams, and her brother, William Zentgraft. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Harrison, children: John Harrison (Bonnie), Sharon Harrison, Bryan Harrison (Carol); 6 grandchildren: Sarah (Nick) Williams, Samantha (Kyle) Pennini, Shelby (Lucas) Capobianco-Hogan, Emily Harrison, Rachel Harrison, and Daniel Harrison; and 6 Great Grandchildren: Brayden, Beckham, and Brynlee Williams and Caroline, Easton, and Leo Pennini. Lastly, she is greatly missed by her dogs, Coco and Lucy.