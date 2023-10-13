Thomas Walter “Tommy” Brady, 77, of Prince Frederick passed away October 9, 2023. He was born July 30, 1946, in Prince Frederick to William Roland and Ruth Virginia (Gibson) Brady. Tommy worked with his father building houses before going to work as a Forest Ranger with Department of Natural Resources, retiring after 35 years. He married Sandra Sewell in 1982 and they lived in Huntingtown before moving to Prince Frederick in 2003. Tommy dedicated 61 years to fire service as a volunteer fire fighter in Calvert County. He was a founding member, life member, and the first Fire Chief of Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a life member of Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department. In his spare time Tommy enjoyed cutting grass, working in the yard, woodworking, and NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt, Sr.

Tommy is survived by his wife Sandra Brady of Prince Frederick, children Melissa Thrasher and her husband Brian of Huntingtown and Chris Tettimer of Huntingtown, grandchildren Sean Tettimer and Taylor and Connor Thrasher, and brothers Gary Brady and Robbie Brady and his wife Wendy. He was preceded in death by his son Sean Robert Brady and seven siblings.