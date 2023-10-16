Wanted Convicted Felon Arrested After Leading Police on Chase in Stolen Vehicle in St. Mary’s County





On Thursday, October 12, 2023, at approximately 9:34 p.m., Trooper Lewis of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack was operating his marked patrol vehicle on Great Mills Road when he observed a white Mercedes-Benz bearing Virginia registration at the Quikshop, which was reported stolen just hours prior in St. Mary’s County.

The vehicle was observed leaving the parking lot at a high rate of speed. The Trooper pulled behind the vehicle and confirmed it was the stolen Mercedes and attempted a traffic stop while activating his emergency lights and sirens.

The vehicle fled and a pursuit was initiated. The high speed pursuit came to a stop at Bayside Way in California, where the driver (later identified as Duckett) fled the vehicle and ran away where he was apprehended a short time later.

Additional Troopers arrived on the scene and detained two passengers found sitting in the stolen vehicle.

One passenger was not identified or arrested. The second passenger (later identified as Stewart) was placed under arrest and read his MIRANDA rights which he voluntarily waived and when asked his name, began giving several false names to the Troopers.

After further attempts to obtain his real name, he gave several more fake names before proving his real name and being identified as Deandre Marcel Stewart, age 24 of Lexington Park.

Terrell Anthony Duckett age 27 of Lexington Park, had active arrests warrants at the time of the incident. He is being held on no bond due to a failure to appear bench warrant, his bond was set at $2,500 for the vehicle theft case which has not been posted. He was charged with the following below for the vehicle theft and pursuit.

MOTOR VEH/UNLAWFUL TAKING

OBSTRUCTING & HINDERING

FAIL OBEY RENBLE/LAWFL

THEFT: $1,500 TO UNDER $25,000

UNAUTH REMOVAL OF MV

Deandre Marcell Stewart was released the same morning on an unsecure % case bond of $2,500., he was charged with

FRAUD-PER. IDENT. AVOID PROS

MOTOR VEH/UNLAWFUL TAKING

OBSTRUCTING & HINDERING.

On March 17, 2023, Judge Michael Stamm sentenced Duckett to 3 years suspended down to just 1 for MALICIOUS BURNING/1ST DEG after this arson fire in Lexington Park and within three months of the arson trial, Judge Michael J. Stamm also sentenced Duckett to 5 years in jail for Regulated Firearm-Illegal Possession and suspended the entire case down to 324 days.

