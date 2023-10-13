Charles County Police Investigating Indecent Exposure Report, Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward

October 13, 2023

On Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., a woman was walking in the area of Hampshire Lake in Waldorf when an unknown male exposed himself to her.

The victim ran away and the suspect fled on a bicycle.

Officers canvassed the area, but the suspect was not located.

The victim described the suspect as a black male, possibly in his thirties, wearing a white zip-up sweatshirt, white pants and riding a black bicycle. There have been no similar reports.

Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Wagner at 301-609-3282 ext. 0673. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case. The investigation is ongoing.

This entry was posted on October 13, 2023 at 2:22 pm and is filed under All News, Charles County Crime Solvers, Charles News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, Top News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.