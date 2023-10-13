Charles County Police Investigating Indecent Exposure Report, Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward

On Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., a woman was walking in the area of Hampshire Lake in Waldorf when an unknown male exposed himself to her.

The victim ran away and the suspect fled on a bicycle.

Officers canvassed the area, but the suspect was not located.

The victim described the suspect as a black male, possibly in his thirties, wearing a white zip-up sweatshirt, white pants and riding a black bicycle. There have been no similar reports.

Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Wagner at 301-609-3282 ext. 0673. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case. The investigation is ongoing.