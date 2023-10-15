Four Children Transported to Trauma Centers After UTV Crash in Mechanicsville

On Friday, October 13, 2023, at approximately 5:10 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the area of Holly Bank Drive and Burning Oaks Drive in Mechanicsville, MD, for a reported collision involving an ATV with multiple children injured.

Preliminary investigation indicates a Massimo Buck UTV, driven by a juvenile and carrying four juvenile occupants, was traveling on Holly Bank Drive when, for reasons yet unknown, the UTV left the roadway, resulting in the ejection of all occupants.

Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2 and Trooper 6 responded and landed at the scene.



Four juveniles were transported to Children’s National Hospital in Washington D.C., three by helicopter and one by ambulance. The fifth occupant did not require further treatment.

The SMCSO Collision Unit was summoned to the scene and assumed the investigation. Initial indications point to operator error as a contributing factor.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking witnesses to the collision or events leading up to it. Those with information can contact Sgt. Brian Connelly at 301-475-4200, ext. 8010, or by email at [email protected].

Witnesses can also call Crime Solvers, 24/7, at 301-475-3333. To text Crime Solvers, open your message app and enter 274637 in the “TO” field, then type “Tip239” in the message block and select “SEND”. After receiving a response, continue the conversation. Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown

