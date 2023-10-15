Police Investigating Reported Stabbing in Lexington Park, 62-Year-Old Victim Not Transported

October 15, 2023

On Sunday, October 15, 2023, at approximately 12:15 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 21600 block of Liberty Steet in Lexington Park, for the reported injuries after an assault.

Police arrived on the scene and advised a 62-year-old male was suffering from a small stab wound to the upper body.

Emergency medical personnel operated on the scene for approximately 30 minutes before obtaining a transport/care refusal form and returned to service.

No other injuries were reported.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.




This entry was posted on October 15, 2023 at 12:40 pm and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.