Police Investigating Reported Stabbing in Lexington Park, 62-Year-Old Victim Not Transported

On Sunday, October 15, 2023, at approximately 12:15 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 21600 block of Liberty Steet in Lexington Park, for the reported injuries after an assault.

Police arrived on the scene and advised a 62-year-old male was suffering from a small stab wound to the upper body.

Emergency medical personnel operated on the scene for approximately 30 minutes before obtaining a transport/care refusal form and returned to service.

No other injuries were reported.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

