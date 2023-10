On Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 2:30 p.m., three students from La Plata High School were engaged in a physical altercation while on the school bus.

The bus driver pulled over and officers from the CCSO and La Plata Police responded. The students were separated. The school resource officer has initiated an investigation.

Two students were treated for injuries.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call M/Cpl. Burger at 301-609-3282 ext. 0475. The investigation is ongoing.