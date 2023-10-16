Police Investigating 16-Year-Old Assaulted in Lexington Park, Victim Transported to Trauma Center

On Sunday, October 15, 2023, at approximately 5:25 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 20000 block of Daisy Lane in Park Hall, for the reported injuries after an assault.

911 callers reported a 16-year-old male was assaulted and bleeding from “everywhere”.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the victim suffering from injuries and consulted for a helicopter.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was placed on standby.

Emergency medical personnel transported the patient to an area trauma center due to their injuries.

Police are investigating the assault and updates/information will be provided when it becomes available.