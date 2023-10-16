17-Year-Old in Custody After Fatally Shooting Family Member During Dispute

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged a juvenile suspect in connection with a domestic-related fatal shooting earlier this month.

The suspect is a 17-year-old male from Washington, DC. He’s charged in connection with the murder of 36-year-old Jammi Cooper of Washington, DC. The suspect and victim are family members. The suspect is charged as an adult.

On October 5, 2023, at approximately 10:50 pm, officers responded to the 4100 block of Southern Avenue in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights. The victim was located outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He died several hours later at a hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed the fatal shooting stemmed from a dispute between the suspect and victim. The suspect is in custody in Washington, DC, pending extradition to Prince George’s County. He is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0059356.