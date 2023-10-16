Narcotics Enforcement Detectives Charge Suspect in Fatal Fentanyl Overdose Case

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives assigned to the Narcotics Enforcement Section have arrested and charged a suspect with manslaughter in connection with a fatal fentanyl overdose.

On December 12, 2022, George Liddle Jr., age 20, died as a result of a fentanyl overdose in Marbury, MD.

Detectives initiated an investigation and were able to identify the person who provided the fentanyl to Liddle.

After a lengthy investigation, the case was presented to a Charles County Grand Jury which returned an indictment charging Derick Szero Proctor, age 40, of Pomfret, with manslaughter.

Proctor was arrested on October 6, 2023, and charged in connection with the manslaughter case.

In addition, Proctor was charged with possession with the intent to distribute drugs.

Proctor is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.