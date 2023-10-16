Boat Fire at Solomon’s Yachting Center Quickly Extinguished by Our Volunteer Firefighters

On Thursday, October 12, 2023, at approximately 4:06 p.m., firefighters from Calvert and St. Mary’s County were dispatched to the Solomon’s Yachting Center located at 255 Alexander Lane in Solomons, for the reported Marina fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from a 34 foot Cabin Cruiser boat which was still on a travel lift.

Firefighters found fire in the engine room which extended to the living area and other parts of the boat.

Crews operated for an hour and 30 minutes before returning to service.

No injuries were reported.

The scene and boat was turned over to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

All photos courtesy of the Solomons VFD&RS.

