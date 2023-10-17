Two Dead and One Child Injured After House Fire in Brandywine

On Monday, October 16, 2023, at approximately 8:27 p.m., firefighters in Prince George’s and Charles County responded to the 13000 Block of Martin Road in Brandywine, for the reported working house fire.

First arriving units arrived on the scene to find a two-story residence fully involved with reports of entrapment.

During operations, firefighters discovered two deceased individuals inside the residence.

One unknown aged child was transported for evaluation. The fire remains under investigation.

“The Hughesville Volunteers would like to extend our condolences to the victims, family and friends of the fire.

We would also like to make sure you check your smoke detectors to ensure they are working, as well as replace the battery’s every 6 months. It is unknown at this time if smoke alarms were present and functioning during this incident. The PGFD Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.”