17 Defendants Pleads Guilty in Southeast Washington Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

Corenzo Mobery, 40, of Washington, DC, pleaded guilty to participating in a drug trafficking network based in Southeast Washington that sold cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, PCP, and marijuana, announced United States Attorney Matthew M. Graves, FBI Special Agent in Charge Wayne A. Jacobs, of the Washington Field Office Criminal and Cyber Division, and Acting Chief Pamela Smith, of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Mobery, aka “Snowman,” pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia to five counts of a superseding indictment that included unlawful possession with intent to distribute cocaine; carrying a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense; and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Mobery was indicted with 16 co-defendants (listed below) who all have pleaded guilty. Nearly all have been sentenced to prison terms ranging from 24 months to 114 months based on their criminal conduct and criminal histories. Mobery is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 26, 2024, by U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich.



The case stems from an investigation by the MPD Violent Crime Suppression Division’s Violence Reduction Unit and the FBI into the “MLK Crew” — a group of individuals who were operating an open-air drug market in and around the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., SE, Washington D.C.

The investigation began in response to numerous citizen complaints about rampant drug trafficking and accompanying incidents of violence in the area.

In addition to numerous citizen complaints, MPD targeted this area as one of the most notorious in the city in terms of recent shootings and shots fired, as well as for the area’s high numbers of arrests—particularly offenses involving drugs and firearms.

As part of its investigation, MPD and FBI began conducting surveillance, obtaining search warrants, and making controlled buys of narcotics from suspected members of the conspiracy.

The investigation revealed that MLK Crew members openly engaged in the sale of various drugs (including PCP, crack, fentanyl, and marijuana) and took over the area and, effectively, some of the neighborhood’s businesses. MLK Crew members would often go into the neighborhood businesses to complete sales and constantly loitered outside of these businesses to engage in sales.

As part of its investigation, MPD and FBI obtained video of defendants openly conducting narcotics transactions in these businesses and even displaying firearms.

Throughout the case, law enforcement seized at least 10 firearms (many of which were privately manufactured firearms or “ghost guns”) from MLK crew members and/or stash houses and a sizeable quantity of various narcotics.

The MLK Crew’s drug trafficking contributed to numerous incidents of drug-related violence in and around the 2900 Block of MLK Ave., including multiple assaults, shootings, robberies, and murders—most notably, the murder of a six-year-old girl who was the daughter of one of the co-defendants in this case.

In July 2021, a few months after opening the investigation, MPD and FBI arrested 11 initial defendants and seized 10 firearms, along with PCP, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, heroin, pills, and over $2,500 in cash. The additional six defendants were charged in September 2021 and were arrested shortly thereafter.



DEFENDANT STATUS Ricky Lyles, Accokeek, MD Sentenced to 114 months for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and possessing a firearm Nico Griffin, Washington, DC Sentenced to 37 months for conspiracy to distribute cocaine Dandre Shorter, Washington, DC Sentenced to 37 months for conspiracy to distribute cocaine Wesley Leake, Washington, DC Sentenced to 40 months for conspiracy to distribute cocaine Leon Lindsay, Washington, DC Sentenced to 57 months for conspiracy to distribute cocaine Dezmond Cunningham, Washington, DC Sentenced to 48 months for conspiracy to distributecocaine Divine Chappell, Washington, DC Sentenced to 76 months for possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and conspiracy to distribute cocaine Shawn Wooden, Washington, DC Pleaded guilty on Sept. 11 to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

To be sentenced on Nov. 28, 2023 Barry Tyson, Washington, DC Sentenced to 73 months for possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and conspiracy to distribute cocaine Delonta Chappell, Washington, DC Sentenced to 48 months for conspiracy to distribute cocaine Anthony Graves, Washington, DC Sentenced to 27 months for conspiracy to distribute cocaine Deshawn Loggins, Temple Hills, MD Sentenced to 42 months for conspiracy to distribute cocaine Kevonte Randall, Washington, DC Sentenced to 46 months for conspiracy to distribute 2 cocaine and possessing a firearm Corenzo Mobery, Washington, DC Pleaded guilty October 16th.

To be sentenced on Jan. 24, 2024 Rico Griffin, Washington, DC Sentenced to 66 months for conspiracy to distribute cocaine Shahborne Scales, Washington, DC Sentenced to 66 months for conspiracy to distribute cocaine Luther McDuffie, Washington, DC Sentenced to 24 months for conspiracy to distribute cocaine

The prosecutions followed a joint investigation by the FBI Washington Field Office’s Cross Border Safe Streets Task Force in partnership with MPD’s Violence Reduction Unit (VRU). This partnership targets the most egregious and violent street crews operating in the District of Columbia.

Assistance was provided by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Park Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys David Henek, Andy Wang, and Matthew W. Kinskey of the Violence Reduction and Trafficking Offenses (VRTO) Section of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

The investigation had the sponsorship and support of the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF). OCDETF specializes in the investigation and prosecution of drug trafficking and money laundering organizations and related criminal enterprises.