Greenbelt Carpenter Carves Out a Fortune with Big Powerball Win

Lucky player claims $50,000 prize on quick-pick ticket

A Prince George’s County man was enjoying another routine day of playing Lottery games when he made a decision that led to a $50,000 Powerball prize.

The loyal player, who is familiar with all of the Maryland Lottery’s games, made a random decision on Oct. 8 to buy a $2 Powerball ticket.



Without bothering to select a set of numbers, the lucky man opted for a quick-pick ticket and that scored him a third-tier prize in the Oct. 9 drawing.

The 48-year-old bought his ticket at 7-Eleven #11667 located at 8900 Edmonston Road in College Park. The Greenbelt resident checked his ticket the next day. After a few moments of uncertainty, he realized that he won $50,000.

Although ultimately excited, he told Lottery officials that he was just a little disappointed that he was one number shy of winning the $1.5 billion jackpot. That jackpot rolled again to $1.765 billion and was finally hit on Oct. 11 by a player in California.

The carpenter shared the great news about his $50,000 prize with his wife, who was all smiles and filled with excitement. They have no plans yet for his new fortune. When not working, the loyal player said he enjoys spending his time at the movies and rollerblading.