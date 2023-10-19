St. Mary’s County Government Mourns Loss of Dr. Rebecca Bolton Bridgett

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County join all St. Mary’s County Government employees in mourning the recent and untimely passing of former St. Mary’s County Administrator Dr. Rebecca Bolton Bridgett.

Dr. Bridgett served as the County Administrator from April 15, 2013, through January 31, 2022.

During her tenure, she implemented and provided oversight to several significant operational and capital improvement initiatives, including but not limited to: disciplined and conservative project and program management, guiding the county through the COVID-19 pandemic, and bringing the Garvey Senior Activity Center and Leonardtown Library, the Animal Shelter, the Sheriff’s Office district stations, and the Detention and Rehabilitation Center to fruition.

Dr. Bridgett’s work was well respected, her decision-making sound, and county citizens and employees alike benefited from her citizen and employee first approach.

“She was much loved. She was committed to her family, work, and community,” said Commissioner President James “Randy” Guy. “She had a standard of excellence like no other. She was honest, forthright, and quick-witted and will be sorely missed. We join with all of county government in expressing our deepest sympathy to her family and friends.”

Commissioner President Guy has ordered the Maryland State and St. Mary’s County flags to be flown at half-staff in St. Mary’s County, effective immediately, and returned to full-staff at sunset on the day of Dr. Bridgett’s interment.