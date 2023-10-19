Flu and COVID Vaccine Clinics Offered to Children in St. Mary’s County

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will be hosting free flu and COVID vaccine clinics for children ages six months – 18 years. No appointments are necessary.

These clinics are being scheduled in lieu of the onsite school-based flu vaccine clinics normally provided by SMCHD with the St. Mary’s County Public Schools.

Clinics have been scheduled for the following dates and locations:

“Vaccinations are an important part of preventing infection and serious illness from Flu and COVID-19,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “We hope parents will take advantage of these convenient clinics to get their children vaccinated this fall. Local pharmacies and medical practices are also offering flu vaccine and the updated COVID-19 vaccine, though some may have age restrictions.”

For more information about seasonal flu please visit: smchd.org/flu

For more information about COVID-19 please visit: smchd.org/covid-19

For questions about vaccinations, please call SMCHD at 301-475-4330.