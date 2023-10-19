School Resource Officer investigating assaults at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School

On October 16, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., two students from St. Charles High School went to Benjamin Stoddert Middle School and assaulted a student who had just exited the school.

The middle school student was taken to a school nurse for treatment. Shortly thereafter, the student who was initially assaulted went to the gymnasium of the school with three classmates where they assaulted another student in retaliation for the initial assault.

All of the involved students were separated.

The school resource officer has initiated an investigation and charges are pending.

The students also face disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Cook at 301-609-3282 ext. 0479. The investigation is ongoing.