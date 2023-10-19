School Resource Officer Investigating Sexual Assault at John Hanson Middle School

On October 11, 2023, a disturbance between students occurred inside John Hanson Middle School.

School administrators and the school resource officer (SRO) were able to separate the students.

The SRO initiated an investigation, which revealed a student was sexually assaulted during the disturbance.

On October 13, the SRO identified the students involved in the assault.

In accordance with Maryland law, two of the students cannot be charged due to their age.

The Charles County Department of Juvenile Services was notified and the students face disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact PFC Hancock at 301-609-3282 ext. 0499.