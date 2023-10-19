Donald James Clayton, 70, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on October 12, 2023, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. with his family at his side.

He was born on March 13, 1953, to the late James Sidney Clayton and Marie Elizabeth Strotkamp Clayton.

Donnie was a lifelong resident of Maryland. He spent his entire career in the construction industry, well known for his expert installation of siding and windows. He employed many young people over the years teaching them the value of hard work. In retirement, he has enjoyed building unique birdhouses, gardening, walking, and riding his bike with a helmet. He and his companion, Cindy, have a beautiful rose garden and dabbled in growing organic produce and herbs, catching and releasing many interfering groundhogs. He enjoyed watching the Washington Nationals and Commanders. He had a love for sports including softball which he played himself and coached his children and family. He was a delicious cook and was proud of his White Bean Chicken Chili, which he entered in several cooking competitions. His love of sweets often woke him up in the middle of the night. Most recently, for a 7-layer cake he had made from scratch. He also enjoyed going to craft fairs and flea markets and often outbid others on gifts to purchase for his grandchildren. He loved spending time at the beach, particularly in St. Augustine, FL and Charleston, SC. He was an avid watcher of black and white old movies with a dash of NCIS. He was always kind and charitable to numerous organizations. His family was his pride and joy, and he especially enjoyed his grandchildren. Although he suffered great loss throughout his life, he continued to love with all his heart.

He is survived by his daughters, Jessie Coston (Ryan Coston) of St. Augustine, FL and Olivia Sandy (Tyler Sandy) of Mechanicsville, MD; his long-time, loving companion, Cynthia Garner of Mechanicsville, MD and her children, John “Reginald” Garner, Jr., (Kelly Garner) and James Garner (Brittany Garner); his grandchildren: Leilani Munch, Elijah Munch, Mark “Joseph” Flatham, Jr., Rogan Sandy and shared Cynthia’s grandchildren, Austin Garner, Kylie Garner, Brady Garner, and Avery Garner; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his son, Timothy James Clayton; daughter, Paula Flathman; granddaughter, Christen Ann Flatham; and his brothers, Kenneth Howard Clayton and Timothy Owen Clayton.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 3, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service celebrated at 12:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions in Donnie’s name may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, https://www.dav.org/ #26 St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 788, Hollywood, MD 20636; Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, https://www.co29.org/ P.O. Box 15, Mechanicsville, MD 20659; St. Mary’s Animal Adoption and Resource Center, https://www.stmaryscountymd.gov/AnimalShelter/ 22975 FDR Blvd., California, MD 20619.

