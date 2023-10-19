Robert (Bob) Charles Titus, 60, of Mechanicsville, MD, peacefully passed away on October 17, 2023, at home surrounded by his family. Born on October 24, 1962, to Harold Francis Titus and Marlene Elaine Reinert in Arlington, VA.

After graduating from high school, he became a Maryland State Trooper. He served his community in this capacity for almost 2 decades. On April 7, 1984, he married his High School Sweetheart, Sandy. They were married for over 39 years. Their marriage was an example to all. Full of love and commitment to each other, that never wavered even until the end. Together they have 3 daughters and 8 grandchildren. Robert was a loving husband, father, and Pop Pop. He was a Christian and Bible student, who loved his Savior. His heart was as big as the ocean. He always put the needs of others ahead of his own. There are many stories of where he gave to others even when he didn’t have it to give. If you were a stranger, he showed you love and kindness, pointing all he met to Christ. He had an infectious laugh and smile. His jokes always made you smile no matter the circumstances. His greatest accomplishments would have to be the 3 daughters that he and Sandy raised and the impact that he had on his sons-in-law and grandchildren. He prepared his daughters for life, showed his sons-in-law what it meant to be loving husbands and fathers, and was someone who his grandchildren could look up to. He will be missed greatly but his impact will always be felt.

Robert is survived by his wife Sandy Titus; 3 daughters Jennifer Wiley, Jessica Green, and Kristen Pang. 8 grandchildren, Daytona Green, Loudon Green, Titus Wiley, Chase Green, Luke Wiley, Gracie Wiley, Chase Green, Braden Green, and Harper Pang. His parents, Harold and Marlene Titus. Brother and his wife, David and Stacey Titus. Son-in-laws Charles Wiley, Joshua Green, and John Pang, and nephews Joshua and his wife Stacy Titus and Dylan Titus. His faithful and loving companion Boo-boo. He was preceded in death by his brother Harold (Hallie) Titus.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 21st starting at 12:00 p.m. with service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.