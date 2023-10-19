Roger Louis Combs, 84, of Leonardtown, MD passed away peacefully on October 11, 2023 at Solomons Nursing and Rehab Center with family by his side.

He was born on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 1938 in Great Mills, Maryland, to the late Charles Notre Alexander Combs and Agnes Eva Aud.

Roger was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, MD. He attended Little Flower School in Great Mills, MD. He worked for Stuart Petroleum as a tractor trailer driver for over 20 years, delivering jet fuel to military bases. He married the former Patricia Anne Thomas on August 11, 1962 at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Avenue, MD. They spent 25 years together before her passing on February 27, 1988. He was a member of Holy Face Catholic Church in Great Mills, MD.

Roger was well known in St. Mary’s County, having worked for Charlie’s Villa in Callaway, MD, for seven years, and as a member of the Friendly Tavern softball team. He enjoyed fishing and bingo and spending time with his family and his friends (special friend, Janet), many of whom he met while living at Cedar Lane, Leonardtown, MD. He was known for his kindness and smile, and wonderful recall of local people and places in St. Mary’s.

He is survived by his daughters, Connie Anderson of California, MD and Vickie Ingram (Greg) of California, MD; sister, Leona Lucas (Franklin) of West Chester, PA; grandchildren, Dana Ingram, Kevin Anderson (Oksana), Rachel Ingram, John Ingram; great grandchildren, Evan, Savannah, Raelyn, and Willow. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Johnnie Ingram, and his siblings Irma Hayden, Julia Tyler, Catherine Clarke, Mary Hall, Gilbert Combs and Thomas Combs.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 23, 2023 from 10:00 to 11:00 am, with a funeral service being officiated by Father Scott Holmer at 11:00 am, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Holy Face Catholic Cemetery, 20408 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, MD 20634.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s County Historical Society, P.O. Box 212, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and or ACTS, P.O. Box 54, Bushwood, MD 20618.

