John Arthur Saunders

John was born October 28, 1926, in Norfolk, Va., to Mamie Boone Southall and Arthur Miller Saunders. He has been married to his beloved wife Lois for 28 years. His brothers, Robert and George Saunders, and sister, Katie Robinson, preceded him in death. He has nine children: Arthur T. Saunders (deceased), Kenneth (Sharon), Michel, Stephen (Maria), Christopher, Rosalind (Robert), Robin (Gary), Joan (deceased), and Nicole (Arthur). Thirteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

John attended Dunbar Elementary and Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk, Virginia. John joined the Merchant Marines in 1942 and was drafted into the U.S. Navy in 1944. He received an Honorable discharge as a veteran of World War II. John attended A&T College in Greensburg, N.C., and Michigan Technical Institute in Detroit, Michigan

He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 32 years and six months as a Vehicle Operator, Examiner of Schedules, and Tester/Driver Instructor. After working for several years in the Washington, D.C. area, he purchased land, moved to Louisa, Va., and worked in the county’s school system as a bus driver for three years. He also served as a volunteer member of the Orange County Rescue Squad for 20 years. In 1992, John returned to Washington, D.C., where he owned and operated a maintenance business for three years. After giving up the business, John became a bus driver with the prestigious Sidwell Friends School.

John was well-respected by anyone who came into his presence with integrity, wisdom, character, and terrific personality. He served as Deacon of the Pennsylvania Avenue Seventh Day Adventist Church and was affiliated with the Maranatha and Calvary SDA Churches. He is a member of the First Baptist Church of Glenarden Maryland International, serving in the Transportation Ministry and worked in the automobile repair shop of the church.

Accordingly, when you saw John, you saw Lois, no matter where they went or worshipped. They were joined at the hip. They have residences in Louisa, Front Royal, and Sterling, Virginia, with residences in Prince George County, Bowie, and Waldorf, Maryland. John thoroughly enjoyed all his dogs, Jaelo, Job, Jaela, and Mercie, which gave him ultimate joy. His passion was in keeping his lawn immaculate and beautiful. John left an indelible mark on anyone he met and will absolutely be missed, but we will all see him again!

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, for visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. and a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Glenarden, 3600 Brightseat Road, Lanham, MD 20706. Interment will be at a later date at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, Charlotte Hall, MD.