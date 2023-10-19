Charles Donald Crofford, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, died October 9, 2023, in the comforting presence of family and the full assurance of Christian faith. He was 94 years old.

Don was born September 4, 1929, in Yakima, Washington, to his parents, Abram and Evelyn, one of five children. Abram moved the family to Cutbank, Montana, where he worked for the Great Northern Railroad. After a childhood riding his horse, faithful church attendance, working at the grocery store, and excelling at the violin, Don enrolled at Northwest Nazarene College (Nampa, Idaho). When the Korean War broke out, his father – a World War 1 Navy veteran – helped his son enlist. The U.S. Navy changed the trajectory of Don’s life. He was stationed at the Naval Air Base in Lakehurst, New Jersey. In nearby Toms River, the young sailor sought out a Wednesday night prayer meeting. Entering a Baptist church, he joined in singing the familiar hymns, noticing the attractive blonde pianist, Marilyn Schwinge. After a year stationed in Japan, writing love letters to each other, Don and Marilyn tied the knot upon Don’s return Stateside. So began a seven-decade marriage adventure.

A graduate of Eastern Nazarene College (B.S., 1957) and Boston University (M.B.A., 1959), education was always important to Don. It opened doors of opportunity as he rose in the corporate world, working in accounting at Raytheon, Sealtest, Ortho Pharmaceutical, Xerox, and Wegmans Food Markets, where he served with distinction for two decades as Corporate Controller until retirement. In retirement, he worked part-time jobs, wrapping up at age 88, after 9 years as a cashier at Harris Teeter in Charlotte, North Carolina. Many customers would wait so they could go through Don’s line since he was kind and engaging. Don wrangled carts in the parking lot alongside the twenty-somethings, never considering any honest work beneath him.

From 1973-1986, Don and Marilyn led “The Croffords,” a gospel singing group that included their six sons as well as family friends who helped round out the sound as the older brothers graduated high school and headed to college. The family still recounts stories from this time, memories of funny mishaps and blessings, all because their Dad and Mom took a step of faith and found a way for a large family to do something impactful together.

Drawing on his Navy background, Don once described his family as “more sail than anchor.” Don and Marilyn were always open to the next chapter, living successively in California, Massachusetts, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Maryland. Soon after buying a new house, Don would get busy on home improvement projects, transforming bare basements into attractive living spaces.

All who loved Don will remember his quiet spirit, tact, witty sense of humor, love of reading, and the friendly interest he took in others. His strong faith in God was expressed in solid churchmanship. In every location he lived, Don quickly made friends and found a place of service – with Marilyn at his side – in a local Nazarene or Wesleyan church.

Don is survived by Marilyn, his loving wife of 70 years; sons: David (Cindy), Mark (Wendy), Greg (Amy), Todd (Diane), Jay (Jackie), and Chad (Rebekah); sisters, Juanita and Naomi as well as multiple nephews, nieces, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Abram Crofford, his mother Evelyn Crofford, and brothers Calvin and Norman. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on October 28 at Real Life Wesleyan Church, 27399 Old Village Road, Mechanicsville, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Don’s name can be made to Real Life Wesleyan Church. Interment of remains will be at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD