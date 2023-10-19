Flora Virginia Norris, 89, of Ridge, Maryland passed away on October 13, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, Maryland. She was born­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­ on January 14, 1934, in Washington D.C. to the late Raymond Crawford Taff and Laura Ann Naomi Funk Taff.

The majority of Flora’s life was spent in Ridge, Maryland where she was a faithful part of the community on many levels. Flora graduated from St. Michael’s School and was also a devoted parishioner of St. Michael’s Catholic Church. On June 28, 1952, she married her beloved husband, Joseph “Jerry” Norris. Together they celebrated almost 67 wonderful years of marriage and were blessed with two sons. Flora enjoyed many hobbies but one of her favorites was all the years she spent playing softball for the American Legion. Also, she joyfully served with the Ladies of Charity and was proudly a part of the American Legion Auxiliary. Flora loved to travel, especially to Ocean City and to Florida where she would spend time with friends. Being married to an avid fisherman and crabber, Flora would tirelessly work when he came home with a catch to make her famous crab cakes for many friends and family.

Flora is survived by her son, Thomas Raymond “Ray” Norris of Orange, VA; her sister, Ethel McKay of St. Inigoes, MD; her grandchildren: Karrie Powell, Jackie Lewis (Billy), Joshua Norris (Morgan), Kathleen Lam (Zeke) and Jeanine Norris; 25 great grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and loving husband, she is preceded in death by her son, Joseph Robert “Robbie” Norris; her daughter-in-law, Susan Norris; and her siblings: John Taff, Teddy Taff, Loren Taff, Dutch Taff, Jean Nickel, and Tish Young.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Flora’s many friends who so generously reached out and cared for her in these final years. A special thanks to Paula McKay, her great niece, for the way she lovingly served in countless ways.

Family will receive friends for Flora’s Celebration of Life on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend Peter Giovanoni at St. Michael’s Catholic Church – 16566 Three Notch Rd. Ridge, MD 20680. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Thomas Powell, Jordan Powell, Drew Powell, Will Lewis, Ezekiel Lam, and Aaron Gutierrez.

Memorial contributions in Flora’s name may be made to The Department of Aging and Human Services, Re: Home Delivered Meals P.O. Box 653 Leonardtown, MD 20650.

