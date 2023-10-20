Walter Michael Schleutermann, Sr., 83, of Lusby, MD passed away on October 9, 2023, in Lusby, MD. Walt was a kind and considerate man, known for his contagious laugh and strong faith. Walt was deeply involved in his community and was a nurturing presence to those around him. He was a master handyman and Mr. Fix-it, always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need.

After his education, he served in the Navy for 6 years. He began his military career as a musician and later became a gunner’s mate. After serving his country, Walt approached his work with integrity and dedication. For 12 years, he worked at The Architect of the Capital Office, dedicated two years of service at the Calvert County Jail and invested 21 years of his life at the Calvert County Nursing Center.

Walt’s faith was a cornerstone of his life. His devotion to a higher power guided him in his interactions with others and shaped his commitment to serving his community. An active Lion for many years, he willingly shared his time and resources to uplift his community and improve their health and well-being.

He shared his love for horses, boating, fishing, golf and football with those close to him along with his deep appreciation for music and the joy these activities brought him.

A man of love and family, Walter was born in Schenectady, NY to Anna C. (Suraci) Schleutermann and Walter F. Schleutermann. He was raised in North East, PA. He leaves behind cherished memories in the hearts of his loved ones. He is survived by his son, Michael Schleutermann, Jr., step-son, Knute Crivella, step-daughter, Jennifer Chaundy, and sisters, Joanna Polanski and Donna Sivak. He cherished his nieces Jennifer Sivak-Callcott, M.D., Marie Sivak, and Katherine Granville and his nephew Thomas Polanski. While he was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Ardeen (Trossbach) Schleutermann, wife, Joan ( Abell) Schleutermann, and wife, Anne (Berlind) Turner, their memories will forever be honored and treasured.

A memorial service to celebrate Walter’s life will be held at St. Paul UMC in Lusby, MD, on Friday, October 20th. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A service will begin at noon. The funeral arrangements are being handled by Rauch Funeral Home in Lusby, MD.

As we bid farewell to this remarkable soul, let us carry forward his legacy of love and service, spreading kindness in our own lives and communities.