Jeffrey S. Gibson Jr., 33,

Jeffrey S. Gibson Jr. was born October 8, 1990, in Washington D.C. and passed suddenly at his home in Lexington Park, MD just after his 33rd birthday. He was a brilliant, talented, passionate teacher and a beloved son, brother, and friend. He was loved more than words can express and his absence will be immeasurable.

Jeffrey will be deeply missed by his parents Jeffrey S. Gibson, Sr. and Dawn M. Gibson of Chesapeake Beach, MD along with his brother and brother’s girlfriend Preston Gibson and Katie Westermeyer of Annapolis, MD. Jeffrey will also be deeply missed by his paternal grandmother JoAnn Gibson of Clearwater, FL. Aunts/Uncles: Leslie Lyons, Anthony Grello, Paul Gibson (deceased) & wife Dora Gibson, Guy Gibson, Lisa Grimes & husband Kelly Grimes, Laura Clark & husband Randy Clark, Michael (Andy) Gibson, Bob Brooks & wife Amy Brooks, Belinda Simms & husband Wayne Simms, & John Brooks. Jeffrey also leaves behind a loving girlfriend Katharina Lohstroh. Jeffrey is also survived by countless cousins, friends, colleagues, & students.

Jeffrey is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Samuel Gibson, maternal grandmother Virginia Brooks, maternal grandfather James Brooks, and cousins Joseph Brooks and Paul Gibson II.

Jeffrey had a wonderful early childhood playing many sports including baseball, basketball, tennis, and bowling. He was involved in scouts and took karate lessons. He was a beautiful child full of love and empathy. Once Jeffrey learned to read, books quickly became his main interest, and it did not take long for us to lose count of just how many books he had read.

At the age of 11 he was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma. While undergoing treatment at Children’s Hospital in Washington, D.C., Jeffrey made many friends. Unfortunately, several of these friends would succumb to their illnesses which forced Jeffrey to deal with loss at a young age and grow up far too fast. While experiencing the wrath of this horrible disease, Jeffrey selflessly acted as a pillar of support for his close family and friends. He came out of his battle injured and scarred but he refused to let bone cancer define him or stop him.

Despite all these early hardships he excelled as a student. Jeffrey attended Beach Elementary, Windy Hill Middle, and graduated from Northern High School in 2008. Jeffrey attended St. Mary’s College of Maryland, where he worked as a Resident Advisor while simultaneously pursuing his degrees. He graduated from St. Mary’s College of Maryland in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Minor in Education. The following year, he would receive his master’s degree in Education. Jeffrey’s curiosity and hunger for knowledge would set the stage for his desire to teach and inspire others.

Jeffrey started his professional life as a teacher at Indian Head Elementary, teaching 4th grade. Shortly thereafter he moved to Mechanicsville Elementary School to teach mathematics. Two years later he started at the Board of Education in St. Mary’s as an Assistant to the Department of Assessment and Accountability where he was quickly promoted to Project Coordinator. As he worked, he pushed himself to learn coding and data analysis. This changed his career trajectory to a Junior Data Analyst at Spaulding Consulting Incorporated. One year later Jeffrey would become the Senior Project Analyst at Naval Systems Incorporated. Most recently Jeffrey returned to teaching as the Computer Science Teacher at Spring Ridge Middle School. From an early age Jeffrey knew he wanted to be helpful, and he had expressed that teaching fulfilled his wish to make a difference in the world. Outside of his work career, Jeffrey was also Secretary of the St. Mary’s County Democratic Central Committee.

Our amazing son was the best person we knew. He loved without judgement, danced like no one was watching, and laughed as much as he could. He loved helping people and had the desire to make the world a better place. The world will be a lesser place without him.

Our loving son and brother rest easy, you have more than earned it. Until we meet again, you will always be in our hearts and minds. We love you, Jeffrey!

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeffrey’s name can be made to the Osteosarcoma Institute or Children’s National Hospital at the address and links below.

The service for Jeffrey will be livestreamed on the Rausch Funeral Home Facebook page and can be accessed by using the following link https://www.facebook.com/RauschFH