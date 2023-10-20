George Dale Scruggs, Sr. “Uncle G” and “Pop-Pop” 52, of Lusby, Maryland passed away at Calvert Health Medical Center on October 13, 2023, in Prince Frederick, Maryland. He was born on August 5, 1971, in Prince Frederick, Maryland to Grady and Agnes Scruggs.

George was born and raised in Calvert County, Maryland. He attended Calvert High School, while also studying Carpentry at the Career and Technology Academy. When he graduated in 1989, he was ready to take on the world and eager to use his new carpentry skills. Not long after graduation George formed Scruggs Construction and put those carpentry skills to use; he was the owner and operator of his own business for the last 30 years. He loved being a carpenter and through hard work and dedication he used his passion to provide for his children. A source of great pride for George was being able to work alongside his brother James, being only 10 months apart in age, they had an unbreakable bond.

George was a hard worker, but he also knew how to have a good time. When he wasn’t working, George could be found at the pool hall, shooting pool; in the woods, hunting deer; on the softball field playing and sponsoring the men’s league softball team or just sitting on his front porch with his dog Scooby. He loved his 5.0 mustangs and his motorcycles, he attended numerous bike week events throughout the country. But the thing he loved most was spending time with the ones he loved–his family, whether it was a video call from Savanah all the way from Guam, working on the job site with Logan, talking about the property with James, or giving his nephew parenting advice.

George loved many ladies, but never found a good one. He may have never found the right lady, but it didn’t stop him from being the best dad to Dale, Savanah and Logan. His three children were, and always will be his pride and joy.

George was a dedicated and loving father and uncle. He is survived by his children, Savanah Langenes (Kyle) of Dededo, Guam and Logan Scruggs of Lusby, Maryland; father, Grady Scruggs of St. Mary’s Co., Maryland; mother, Agnes Scruggs of Solomons, Maryland; brother, James Scruggs (Michelle) of Lusby, Maryland and their children Dylan, Kendra, Dalton, Dustin and Willy; brother, William Scruggs of Hagerstown, Maryland; sister, Mary Owens of St. Mary’s Co., Maryland and her children Dominque, Douglas Jr. and Christopher, plus numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

George was preceded in death by his son, George “Dale” Scruggs II and grandparents, George “Oscar” and Anne Scruggs and Bernard and Sarah Russell.