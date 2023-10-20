Laura Kay (Sidock) Boone of Lusby, MD went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on October 13, 2023 in Prince Frederick, MD. She was born on April 16, 1957 in Muskegon, Michigan to the late Joseph Jack Sidock and Catherine Alverta (White) Sidock.

Laura graduated in 1976 from Muskegon High School in Muskegon, Michigan and 1981 from Tennessee Bible College in Cookeville, Tennessee.

Laura worked at the California, MD Walmart in the pharmacy until 2018 when she was diagnosed with Leukemia. She fought long and hard in which she became cancer free in 2022. She enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, shopping, making jewelry, but most of all she loved being around her family, especially her grandchild.

She is survived by her husband, Clifford J. Boone of Lusby, MD whom she married on August 6, 2006, her son, Stephen Small (Shawna Harris) of Lusby, MD, step-daughter, Shannon Boone (Mike Lynch) of Bryantown, MD and 6 month old step-grandson, Declan Lynch, her sister, Lea Huls of Grand Rapids, Michigan and brother, Robert Sidock of Muskegon, Michigan, sister-in-law, Gindy Gray of Ohio and extended nieces & nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Rose Ann Sidock, and her brothers, Nicholas Sidock and Tony Sidock.

A Memorial will be sometime in the Spring of 2024 in Solomons.