Deborah Ann O’Neal, 72,

October 19, 2023

Deborah Ann O’Neal, 72, of Owings passed away October 13, 2023. She was born September 4, 1951 in Cheverly, MD to Earl Gordon and Dorothy Ann (King) O’Neal. Deborah grew up in Seat Pleasant, MD and graduated from Central High School. She worked as a secretary for the American Federation of Government Employees for many years. Deborah enjoyed reading and collecting books and watching old TV shows.

She is survived by her brother Gordon O’Neal of Owings and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandmother Mabel King.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Deborah’s name can be made to Mt. Harmony United Methodist Church.

Visitation
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

&

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736

Services
  • Graveside Service

Thursday, October 19, 2023
Private

Mt. Harmony United Methodist Church Cemetery

155 East Mt. Harmony Road
Owings, MD 20736

 

Interment

  • Private

Contributions

Mt. Harmony United Methodist Church

155 East Mt. Harmony Road
Owings, MD 20736

