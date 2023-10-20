Deborah Ann O’Neal, 72, of Owings passed away October 13, 2023. She was born September 4, 1951 in Cheverly, MD to Earl Gordon and Dorothy Ann (King) O’Neal. Deborah grew up in Seat Pleasant, MD and graduated from Central High School. She worked as a secretary for the American Federation of Government Employees for many years. Deborah enjoyed reading and collecting books and watching old TV shows.
She is survived by her brother Gordon O’Neal of Owings and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandmother Mabel King.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Deborah’s name can be made to Mt. Harmony United Methodist Church.
&
Rausch Funeral Home-Owings
8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Private
Mt. Harmony United Methodist Church Cemetery
155 East Mt. Harmony Road
Owings, MD 20736
Interment
Contributions
Mt. Harmony United Methodist Church
155 East Mt. Harmony Road
Owings, MD 20736