of Huntingtown passed away suddenly on October 15, 2023. Joey pursued a career in plumbing following in his father’s footsteps. He touched the lives of those around him with his unwavering strength, willingness to help others, and sense of family. He was a man of adventure, hard work, and quick wit. He was passionate about fitness and enjoyed spending time working on his motorcycle. He will be deeply missed and loved.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.