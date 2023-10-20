Austin Matthew McCollum, 24, of Chesapeake Beach passed away October 15, 2023. He was born June 20, 1999 to Joel Barry and Rebecca Jean (Finocchiaro) McCollum. Austin grew up in Chesapeake Beach where he spent his childhood playing football and lacrosse for the Beach Buccaneers. He graduated from Northern High School in 2017, where he was a member of the wrestling team. He worked as an electrician for Local 26. Austin always had an entrepreneur spirit even at a young age. When he was kid, he started shoveling snow for neighbors and as he got older, he started a side business hanging Christmas lights for homes and local businesses. Austin enjoyed working with his hands and his tools and was always looking to help someone with a project. Austin was a very social person. He loved camping, fishing, listening to music, and going to concerts. His happy place was sitting around the fire with his speaker, listening to his favorite music.

Austin is survived by his parents Joel and Becky McCollum, siblings Jacob, Colby, Bella, and Summer McCollum, grandparents Margaret and Richard Finocchiaro and Joe and Cherie McCollum, aunts and uncles Rick and Joey Finocchiaro, Michelle Gibson, Angie McCollum, Joy Cornwell, and Monique Lawson, and his girlfriend Kendra Lourcey, as well as many cousins.