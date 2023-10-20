Its with great sadness to inform everyone “Mary Dawn Gosnell” has passed away. She was surrounded by her loved ones. She is survived by her sons Ronnie Gosnell & David Wayne Gosnell, her sister Leslie Vannoy and Ex – husband David Gosnell She was preceded in death by her mother Hilda Dohme and brother Ronnie Williams. Also, her love Danny Langley. She left behind 7 grand children and 7 great grandchildren and 12 nieces and nephews. She retired from the ARC of Somd after 23 years with a special bond with all her clients and their families. She received many awards for her dedication and work ethic. n Mary lived a full life and she was there for all who needed her with love and support.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday October 24, 2023 from 10- 12 noon at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, Maryland where services will follow at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Chesapeake Highlands Memorial Gardens, Port Republic, Maryland.