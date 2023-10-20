Randy Alan Harris, 59, of Huntingtown passed away October 17, 2023. He was born October 2, 1964 in Riverdale, MD to Robert Allen and Doris Marie (Rawlings) Harris. Alan grew up in Bladensburg and graduated from Bladensburg High School. He married Marcia Mahan on October 20, 1991 and they have lived in Huntingtown for the past 23 years. Alan worked as a mechanic for Ourisman of Alexandria for many years. Alan loved working on cars, hunting, and sports, especially baseball. Alan loved spending time with his family and coaching his kids when they were younger. He was a father figure to many and will be greatly missed.

Alan is survived by his loving wife of 32 years Marcia Harris, sons Randy Alan Harris Jr. (Delora) of Nanjemoy, Edward Alan Harris (Regan Booe) of Raliegh, NC, and Brandon Louis Harris (Jayme-Lee Repollet) of Ewing, NJ, grandson Maverick Repollet-Harris, brothers Manley, Stephen, and Richard Harris, brother-in-law Richard Mahan (Donna), niece Melissa Gnipp and nephew Stephen Harris II.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Alan’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society at the address and link below.