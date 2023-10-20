Richard “Dick” Lee Knupp, 88, of Huntingtown, MD passed away October 17th, 2023. He was born in Virginia on October 8th, 1935 to Makle and Ruby Knupp. Richard served in the United States Navy from November of 1952 to September of 1956, and earned the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and Navy Occupation Service Medal. Richard was formerly employed as a parts manager for several Chevrolet dealerships in the DMV area. Richard enjoyed playing and watching golf. He also liked to watch football and baseball. Richard was incredibly dedicated to providing for his family and worked very hard to do so. Richard was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 48 years, Dolores Ann Knupp. Richard was also preceded in death by his daughter Lydia, his brother Larry and his sister Geneva. Surviving are his children: Steven Knupp (Zenith) of Jonesboro TN, Matthew Knupp (Ellen) of Mount Sterling KY, Earl Walker of Huntingtown, Toni Rowley (Larry) of Mechanicsville, and Rebecca Hood (Richard) of Huntingtown. Richard is also survived by a brother Benjamin, a sister Millie, 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. His dedication, loyalty and hard work will never be forgotten by his family.