Arthur Donald Marquess, age 90, of Owings, MD passed away October 18, 2023. He was born October 2, 1933 in Calvert County, Maryland to Nora (Cochran) and Lawrence Marquess. He was raised in Owings on his family’s farm and graduated from Calvert High School where he captained the baseball and soccer teams. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957. He married Patricia “Patsy” Gordon December 21, 1957 and they lived and raised their family on the Marquess family farm in Owings. He was employed as a carpenter, and was a lifelong tobacco farmer. He enjoyed bird hunting and was a fan of the Washington Redskins, the Boston Red Sox, and the Maryland Terps.

Arthur was preceded in death by his wife Patsy in 2011. He is survived by three children, Sandra Marquess of Lexington Park, Dawn Harrison and husband Bryan of Salisbury, MD, and Timothy Marquess and wife Karen of Owings. He is also survived by grandchildren Tucker Harrison, Tolan Harrison, and Timothy Marquess, Jr., a great granddaughter Nora Harrison, and a brother Donnie Marquess. He was preceded in death by sisters Minnie Stinnett, Louise King, Hilda Buckmaster, Dorothy Lissau, and Gertrude Mullenax, and by brothers Lawrence Marquess, and Malcolm Marquess.

At Arthur’s request, his services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association.