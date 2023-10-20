Maryland State Police Arrest Man on Child Pornography Charges in Prince George’s County

Troopers arrested a Prince George’s County man on Wednesday after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence of possession and distribution of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Nigel Elijah Roberts, 44, of Bowie, Maryland. Roberts is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography and seven counts of distribution of child pornography.

Roberts was transported to the Prince George’s County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

Beginning in October 2023, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography online.

On Wednesday, Maryland State Police, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, the Prince George’s County Police Department and the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, served a search warrant at the identified residence of the suspect.

Roberts was arrested at the scene. Electronic devices were seized at the scene to allow for further forensic analysis.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.