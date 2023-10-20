Police Investigating Attempted Armed Robbery of Student on Milton Somers Middle School Bus

On Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 2:39 p.m., a student at Milton Somers Middle School was riding home from school on the bus when another student produced a knife, pointed it at the student and demanded money.

The student replied they did not have money and the student with the knife put the knife away.

A school resource officer has initiated an investigation and identified the student who had the knife. The student was located this morning at school and was still in possession of the knife.

The student was charged on a Juvenile Offense Report with attempted robbery and possession of a weapon on school grounds and was subsequently released to a parent.

The Charles County Department of Juvenile Services was notified.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call PFC Duley at 301-609-3282 ext. 0494.

