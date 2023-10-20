Linda’s Cafe Announces Relocation and New Features!

Dear friends, family, and loyal customers of Linda’s Cafe, We have some BIG news to share with all of you! After much consideration and planning, we are thrilled to announce that Linda’s Cafe is moving to a new location!

We will be setting up shop at the previously known location of “Days Off Deli” on the corner of Millstone Landing Rd and 235, right across from San Souci Plaza in Lexington Park. We hope the previous owners are thriving in their new ventures! 🤞

At Linda’s Cafe, we firmly believe that change brings new opportunities for greatness. While we will still be serving our beloved locally sourced, community-based food that we have been known for over the past 35 years, we are also adding some exciting features to enhance your experience!



Firstly, we are thrilled to introduce a full-service bar where you can enjoy fantastic drink, we will be offering a breakfast, happy hour accommodating our overnight workers with drink, specials, and food specials starting at 7 AM.

On the weekends, we will feature an awesome bloody Mary bar, mimosa, flights, and tasty creations alongside our delicious cuisine.

Secondly, we are excited to let you know that we now have three spacious, full-size bathrooms that are completely separate from our kitchen area, ensuring your convenience and comfort.

But that’s not all! With this new space, we have the opportunity to expand our Linda’s On The Go trucks our as well. We are celebrating our eighth year with our original Food Truck named Lindas on the go, and this spring we are proud to announce the upcoming launch of Spit & Fire Foodtruck, which will feature grilled meats and handheld sides. Let’s use keyword such as Gyro’s, Shawarma, souvlaki, Maryland pit beef sandwich, roasted lamb etc.

Get ready for our mouthwatering dishes on wheels, bringing our signature flavors to you wherever you are.

Additionally, we are thrilled to re-launch our locally sourced catering company, Earth 2 Table Catering Co. With Melissa fully recovered, we are excited to bring our culinary expertise to your special events, whether it’s a wedding, corporate gathering, or a family celebration. Expect nothing short of extraordinary!

Our move is scheduled for the first and second week of January, and we would love your support during this transition! We will be sharing various needs and ways you can help us, such as lending a hand or providing trucks for moving items. Your assistance will be incredibly appreciated!

Linda and Melissa would like to take a moment to express their heartfelt gratitude to this amazing community. Your unwavering support has been the foundation of our success, and we are forever grateful for the opportunity to serve you.

Please stay tuned for more updates and announcements as we embark on this exciting journey together! We can’t wait to welcome you to our new location and continue creating unforgettable memories with all of you