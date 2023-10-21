No Injuries Reported After Corvette Overturns Leaving Car Show in Ridge

On Saturday, October 21, 2023, at approximately 4:40 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the American Legion Post 255 located at 13390 Point Lookout Road in Ridge, for the reported motor vehicle collision with one for checkup.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single Corvette off the roadway and overturned with the operator out of the vehicle.

The American Legion Post 255 held their annual car show and witnesses stated the driver attempted to do a burnout resulting in the vehicle leaving the roadway and overturning.

The operator was evaluated on the scene and denied transport. No injuries were reported.

It is unknown if traffic citations were issued or pending. Updates will be provided when they become available.

Photos courtesy of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.

