Police in Calvert County Seeking Driver in Solomons Hit-and-Run

Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies continue to search for the driver involved in a hit-and-run collision involving a bicyclist.

On September 27, 2023, at around 7:56 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Patrol Bureau responded to the area of S. Solomons Island Road in the area of Langley Lane in Solomons, for the report of a collision involving a bicyclist and a vehicle.

Investigation revealed the bicyclist was traveling north on S. Solomons Island Road equipped with headlights and rear reflectors when the cyclist was struck from behind by a white four-door SUV. The driver of the white SUV did not stop. According to witnesses on scene, the striking SUV continued driving north on S. Solomons Island Road and was last seen traveling across the Thomas Johnson Bridge.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and transported the patient to CalvertHealth for injuries received.

The striking vehicle, a white BMW SUV is believed to be missing the passenger side view mirror.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash or possibly has surveillance footage of this incident, to please contact Dep. R. Jones at R[email protected]. Please reference case: #23-68719.