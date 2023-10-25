Agatha Lee Lakin (Aggie), 83 of Lexington Park, MD passed away peacefully with her family by her side in Southern Maryland Hospital Center on Monday, October 16, 2023. Aggie was born in Ward, West Virginia on February 28, 1940 to the late Bonnie Cochran and Freeman Bailey. Aggie graduated from Great Mills High School and Mars Hill College.

The world lost a beloved mother. Aggie raised three sons with love and kindness as her guiding force. She selflessly hauled her children and their friends to any sporting match, practice or social event as well as performing Den Mother and many other organizational roles to ensure her children’s growth. After her sons were on their own, she returned to school earning a nursing degree and inspiring others to become lifetime learners as well. Aggie worked as a Registered Nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital and in Home Healthcare for more than twenty years touching the lives of many in her community. She enjoyed traveling to visit with family and friends and caring for her many pets. Aggie was also a member of Eastern Star, the B.P.O.E and many charitable organizations.

Aggie is survived by three sons, Toby of Piney Point, Leonard of Lexington Park, and Rick of Palm Coast, FL, sister, Versha (Bootsie) Osburn (Dick) of Tall Timbers, brother, Randy Bailey (Lora) of Big Lake, Alaska. Aggie is also survived by adoring nieces and nephews. Three have followed in her footsteps in the medical profession. She was predeceased by her parents, Bonnie and Leonard Cochran, her husband, Toby Lakin and her brother, Francis (Butch) Bailey.

Memorial services will be held at Patuxent Presbyterian Church, 23421 Kingston Creek Road, California, MD on November 9, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Aggie’s name to St. Mary’s Animal Welfare League (SMAWL), P.O. Box 1232, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

