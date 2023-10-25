John Sherbert Crandell, Jr., 77, of Galesville, MD passed away October 19, 2023 at his son’s home in Lusby, MD. John was born Februarary 21, 1946 in Annapolis, MD to Virginia E. (Paddy) and John Sherbert Crandell, Sr. He was raised in Galesville and attended Owensville Elementary and Southern Jr. High School, and graduated from Southern High in Lothian with the class of 1964. John excelled in basketball and baseball while at Southern, and received the Scholar Athlete Award in his Senior year. John was employed as a carpenter and foreman with Hopkins and Wayson, Inc. contracting company for over fifty years, retiring in 2013.

John was a member of Galesville United Methodist Church in his youth, and later a member of St. James’ Parish in Lothian. He enjoyed participating in and watching sports, playing softball, and coaching his girls softball and basketball teams with the United Youth Club in South County. He also enjoyed board games, crossword puzzles, Sudoku, and trivial Pursuit, and watching Jeopardy and N.C.I.S.

John is survived by children Patricia Couto and husband Wayne of Prince Frederick, Bonnie Lovelady and husband Randy of Trappe, MD, William Andes and wife Lisa of Lusby, James Andes and wife Barbara of Churchton, and John S. Crandell III of Galesville. He is also survived by a sister Betty Ann Guzick and her husband Richard of Parkton, MD, grandchildren Joshua, Justin, Hannah and Hope Couto, Wesley and Brody Lovelady, Christopher, James, Jr., Colin, Alex, and Piper Andes, and a great-granddaughter Clara Boggs. He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved daughter Pamela Lee Crandell, and a brother Charles Crandell. John was formerly married to Sandra Parks Moore and Vickie Browning.