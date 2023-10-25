James “Jimmy” William Sutphin, 83, of Prince Frederick, MD, formerly of Lothian, MD, passed away at his home on October 20, 2023. He was born on October 18, 1940 to Annie Duvall and Emory Wood Sutphin in Drury, MD. He married Mary Phipps Sutphin on May 19, 1965. For 39 years he drove the school bus for Anne Arundel Public Schools, and was a lifetime farmer. He enjoyed pulling horses, the Minnesota Twins and Vikings, as well as spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary E. Sutphin of Prince Frederick; daughters Elizabeth Harris (Jimmy) of Huntingtown, and Peggy Sutphin (Martin Simmons) of Lothian; brother Charles Blanton (Betty) of Florida; eleven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Emory and Annie Sutphin; daughter Mary Beth Evans; brother George Sutphin; sister Bertie Mae Tayman; great-grandson Ryatt Harris.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake.