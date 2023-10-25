PHILIP LARRY WOOD “Bunky” “Dad” “Pop” “Pop Pop” “Uncle Bunk” “Uncle”

Remembering with Smiles, Love & Lots of Laughter

PHILIP LARRY WOOD 6/14/1950 – 10/21/2023

“Bunky” “Dad” “Pop” “Pop Pop” “Uncle Bunk” “Uncle”

The world became brighter on June 14th, 1950, the day that Philip “Bunky” Larry Wood was born. Bunky passed away comfortably on Saturday morning, 10/21/2023, at the age of 73 in his daughter’s home, with family after a battle with Leukemia. He is predeceased by his grandson Darwin Alexander Carranza, his siblings Page Wood, June Fowler and her husband William, Barry Wood and his wife Linda, Carolyn Smith, and his parents Eunice Carolyn Wood and Merle Clinton Wood. He is survived by his daughters Lisa Dianne Corn and her husband Matthew, Kelly Elizabeth Dillon and her husband Chris, Bonnie Marie Carranza and her husband Darwin, and their mother Linda Dianne Burns. He is survived by his grandchildren Elias Mason Corn (17), Robert Cash Bingham (16), Jacoby Malin Corn (15), Timerie Lyrin Corn (12), Noveah Lydan Corn (10), Charleigh Elizabeth Dillon (7), McKinley Grace Dillon (7), and Aracely Marie Carranza (3).

Bunky was a steadfast employee of Chalk Point Power Plant, working shift work in the control room his entire career. He was also a dedicated school bus driver in Calvert County, MD. Despite his very hectic work schedule, his daughters remember him always being there, from reading bedtime stories, to attending special events, to endless hours of playing outside together. Perhaps most importantly, though, was his role as “Pop” or “Pop Pop” to his nine (9) grandchildren, along with any other child who crossed his path. He had a knack for telling stories and making people laugh. He loved animals, which include all the many cats he fed daily, along with his beloved Furbie and Bear Wood. He made many donations to causes to help animals.

His most notable accomplishment includes being present for the birth of all of his grandchildren and being ever-present in their lives. From the Eastern Shore to Annapolis, MD, Florida to Oregon, and of course Happy Valley, he literally traveled the country to be with them. He is one of the few people we know who lived life completely in the moment, savoring and enjoying all the simple things. He was not a proud man, but those who knew him knew he was very proud of his children and grandchildren. He lived every day for them. When you reflect on his life, he would not want you to have sadness. He would want you to hug someone you love. He would want you to be kind to animals. He would want you to be kind to children. He would want you to tell stories. He would want you to sing and dance and live in the moment. He would want you to laugh.

Instead of flowers, Bunky requested that donations toward helping children and adults with Autism be sent to this Maryland based organization. You can donate directly on their website in his name. https://csaac.org/

He was a simple man with a huge heart. He was a genuine original, living life on his own terms. Pop, you are irreplaceable, but you will live on forever in our hearts and stories. As you always used to say, we will catch you on the flip side……..Your Loving Daughters (Lisa, Kelly & Bonnie)