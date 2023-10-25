$500K Multi-Match Ticket Purchased in Prince George’s County

Multi-Match has been the game to play as we just had our third jackpot winner in the last four drawings. Last night’s $500,000 winning ticket was sold in Prince George’s County. There was also a Powerball third-tier $50,000 winning ticket sold in Frederick for last night’s drawing.

The winning Multi-Match numbers for the Oct. 23 drawing are 8, 15, 21, 27, 33 & 39. The winning ticket was sold at the BP station at 9501 Lanham Severn Road in Seabrook. For selling the winning ticket, the Prince George’s County retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus.

There was a $510,000 winner sold in Hagerstown last Thursday and a $630,000 ticket purchased in Chesapeake City on Oct. 12. This is the ninth Multi-Match jackpot win of 2023.

Royal Farms #357 located at 6730 English Muffin Way sold the winning $50,000 Powerball ticket in Frederick County. The winning numbers for the Oct. 23 Powerball drawing are 18, 21, 25, 46 and 64; the Powerball was 21. The winner matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball.

Lottery officials encourage the winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe location. The player has 182 days after the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

Instructions on claiming prizes in person or by mail are available HERE. Players must redeem prizes larger than $25,000 by mail or at Lottery headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330 in Baltimore.

The Lottery’s Claims Center in Baltimore is open by appointment only (no walk-ins). Click HERE to schedule an appointment